Many arrested as Indian forces continue raids in held Kashmir

Updated On: Sun, 04 May 2025 06:03:35 PKT

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - Indian occupied forces continued state terrorism in Held Kashmir on the pretext of false flag Pahalgam attack.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the occupied forces arrested several Kashmiris and raided a dozen houses in a crackdown on innocent people of Kashmir, who are denied their right to self-determination given by the resolutions of the United Nations.

The occupied forces sent a wave of terror in the valley and confiscated documents, mobile phones and other gadgets from the raided houses.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has voiced concern over the crackdown on peaceful Kashmiri people in India-occupied Kashmir and urged the United Nations and world community to take notice of vandalism, looting, and raids by the brutal Indian forces.

It urged the international community to look into the worsening situation in the valley and resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

