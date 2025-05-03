China promises to stand by Pakistan against any aggression

Dr. Victor Gao calls for complete, transparent and impartial investigation into the Pahalgam attack

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and former advisor to the Chinese President, Dr. Victor Gao, said China stand with Pakistan against any aggression and is committed to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He has called for a complete, transparent and impartial investigation into the Pahalgam attack, adding that stopping any form of aggression is the need of the hour.

Meanwhile, defense experts said that China’s clear stance underscored the necessity of investigating the Pahalgam false flag operation.

Several other countries have already called for a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation, rather than engaging in blame games, they said.

The international community’s demand for an investigation into the Pahalgam false flag operation validates Pakistan’s stance, they said.

