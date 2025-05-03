Israeli military says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

World World Israeli military says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Military said sirens were activated in a number of areas in Israel after the missile was launched

Follow on Published On: Sat, 03 May 2025 09:10:20 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Saturday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, as the U.S. intensifies its strikes in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthi group.

The military said sirens were activated in a number of areas in Israel after the missile was launched.

U.S. President Donald Trump in March ordered large-scale strikes against the Houthis to reduce their capabilities and deter them from attacking ships in the Red Sea.

The deadly strikes on the group were the biggest U.S. military operation in the Middle East since Trump took office in January.

The Houthis say their attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping are in solidarity with the Palestinians over the war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

The group pledged to expand its range of targets in Israel in retaliation for a renewed offensive in Gaza that began two months ago.

The Yemeni group have also vowed to continue attacks on shipping after the U.S. launched its biggest and deadliest military operation in Yemen since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.