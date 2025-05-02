Indian army officer transferred to Kalapani over 'information breach'

Transfer is linked to leak of sensitive documents from India’s intelligence agency

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A significant reshuffle took place in the Indian military leadership, with Lt Gen DS Rana being abruptly transferred to the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands - commonly referred to as Kalapani.

According to sources, Gen Rana has been removed from his post as Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA). His reassignment to an isolated and challenging station is being linked to a leak of sensitive documents from India’s intelligence agency, RAW, which were also accessed and publicly released by The Resistance Front (TRF).

The leaked files, now circulating globally, have reportedly embarrassed RAW on the international stage. They raise serious questions about the authenticity of the Indian military’s recent operations in regions such as Pahalgam, suggesting fabricated or misleading narratives at the highest level of military and intelligence circles.

Sources indicate that the files were originally in Gen Rana’s custody. Internal investigations point to his office as the source of the breach, prompting his immediate removal from the intelligence post.

The transfer to a harsh military station known for poor facilities, isolation, and difficult conditions is being seen as both a personal humiliation and a symbolic act meant to convey a stern message within the ranks.

Observers say such actions could heighten psychological pressure on both India’s military leadership and its soldiers.