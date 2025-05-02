US pushes India, Pakistan for responsible solution amid simmering tensions

Published On: Fri, 02 May 2025 11:24:41 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The United States once again urged both Pakistan and India to work towards a responsible resolution amid simmering tensions following deadly in Pahalgam which resulted in 26 deaths, mostly tourists.

Responding to a question regarding the calls made on Wednesday by US Secretary Rubio to his Indian counterpart and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, Spokesperson of the State Department Tammy Bruce said: “Secretary Rubio urged both countries to work towards a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia. We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries at multiple levels.’

‘’There is a constant involvement. This government is in constant communication. We are asking for responsible resolution from both parties.’’ The State Department spokesperson reiterated Washington’s resolve to stand beside India. “As the President (Donald Trump) articulated to PM Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism and PM Modi has our full support,’’ Bruce added.

