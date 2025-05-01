Six Sikh civilians killed by Indian military convoy

The military driver responsible was under the influence of drugs or alcohol

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - In a tragic incident fueled by escalating Indo-Pak tensions, six Sikh civilians, including women and children, were killed after being struck by an Indian military convoy en route to the border.

According to sources, the convoy was part of a larger military mobilisation toward the Pakistan border in response to recent hostilities. The fatal accident occurred during the movement, claiming innocent lives along the way.

Initial investigations have revealed that the military driver responsible was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, raising serious concerns about discipline and accountability within the Indian armed forces.

The tragedy came as India continues its military build-up near the Pakistan border, further stoking regional tensions and domestic unrest.