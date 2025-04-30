Palestinian student released on bail as he challenges deportation from US

Mohsen Mahdawi was born and raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi was released from US immigration custody on Wednesday, after a judge ruled that he should be allowed to challenge the Trump administration's efforts to deport him over his participation in pro-Palestinian protests while free on bail.

Mahdawi, born and raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank, was arrested earlier this month upon arriving for an interview for his US citizenship petition.

A judge swiftly ordered President Donald Trump's administration not to deport him from the United States or take him out of the state of Vermont.

US District Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered Mahdawi's immediate release on Wednesday at a hearing in Burlington, Vermont, court records show.

Mahdawi then walked out of the courthouse to greet a crowd of hundreds of supporters, according to his lawyers.

"Mohsen has committed no crime, and the government’s only supposed justification for holding him in prison is the content of his speech," Lia Ernst, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union who is representing Mahdawi, said in a statement.

Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor the Justice Department immediately responded to requests for comment.

Mahdawi's arrest was part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to deport pro-Palestinian foreign university students who are in the United States legally and have not been charged with any crimes.

Trump administration officials have said student visa holders are subject to deportation over their support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, calling their actions a threat to US foreign policy.

Trump's critics have called the effort an attack on free speech rights under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Others in similar circumstances include Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil and Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk. Both Khalil and Ozturk remain in custody.

Addressing his supporters outside court on Wednesday, Mahdawi said, "We are pro-peace and anti-war."

"To my people in Palestine: I feel your pain, I see your suffering, and I see freedom and it is very soon," Mahdawi said.