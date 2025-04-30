France calls decision to ban French delegations from entering Israel 'unacceptable'

World World France calls decision to ban French delegations from entering Israel 'unacceptable'

Israel alleged that French groups, including elected officials, were linked to a terrorist outfit

Follow on Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 09:37:27 PKT

PARIS (Reuters) – France's foreign ministry accused Israel's embassy of "unacceptable" behaviour on Tuesday after it banned two

Israel alleged that the French groups, including elected officials, were linked to a terrorist organisation.

In a statement on Monday, Israel's embassy said it would not allow any individual or delegation associated with the Decentralised Cooperation Network for Palestine or the France-Palestine Solidarity Association (AFPS) to enter the country because they were linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The PFLP is designated a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.

The delegations and associations affected could not immediately be reached for comment.

France's foreign ministry said the decision by Israel to revoke the travel authorisations for the two delegations, which included elected French officials, was regrettable, counterproductive, and damaging to Franco-Israeli relations.

"The public accusations by the Israeli Embassy in France alleging links between these associations and terrorist organisations are unacceptable," the foreign ministry said.

It called on Israel to reverse its decision.

Franco-Israeli ties have been complicated in recent months over the war in Gaza and growing unease in Paris over Israel's handling of the conflict.

Earlier in April, President Emmanuel Macron suggested Paris could recognise a Palestinian state later this year depending on a number of conditions, drawing the ire of Israeli officials.

"Israel is acting within its right, under local and international law, to prevent the entry into its territory of delegations composed of organisations that seek to delegitimize its existence and undermine its security," the embassy said.

"We encourage any member of the delegation wishing to travel to Israel to contact the Israeli Embassy to arrange a visit that will not be managed by an organisation supporting terrorism," it said.