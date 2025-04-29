Modi regime blames Northern Command chief for failure of Pahalgam false flag operation

According to official sources, the Modi administration has relieved General Kumar of his duties

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 15:21:05 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Indian government is reportedly in turmoil following the failure of a false flag operation in Pahalgam, with the blame falling squarely on the head of the Indian Army’s Northern Command, Lieutenant General M.V.S. Kumar.

According to official sources, the Modi administration has relieved General Kumar of his duties. He will be replaced by Lieutenant General Prateek Sharma, who is set to assume charge of the Northern Command on May 1.

The extremist BJP-led government has attributed the operational and intelligence failure to General Kumar, amid growing concerns over the handling of the situation despite the deployment of nearly 700,000 military personnel, paramilitary forces, police, and intelligence agencies in its occupied Kashmir.

Insiders reveal that General Kumar reportedly refused to escalate military action against Pakistan in the aftermath of the failed operation — an act that allegedly derailed a broader strategic plan by the Modi regime.

This refusal is said to have significantly undermined the intended political objectives, prompting swift action from the top political leadership.