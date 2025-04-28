Denmark's king visits Greenland in show of unity amid Trump interest in territory

King Frederik ascended the throne last year

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's King Frederik was set on Monday to begin a visit to Greenland to underscore unity with the semi-autonomous Danish territory in response to US President Donald Trump's interest in taking over the huge Arctic island.

The king, who has remained popular in Greenland despite recent strained relations between it and Denmark, will arrive alongside Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who is returning after a three-day visit to Denmark.

King Frederik, who ascended the throne last year, serves as Denmark's symbolic head of state but does not hold formal political powers. Nevertheless, his visit is a significant demonstration of historical unity, according to political commentator Noa Redington.

"His presence and especially his welcome will send a very clear signal that Denmark and Greenland belong together for now," said Redington.

The visit follows months of tension stirred by Trump's repeated assertions that Greenland should become part of the United States.

In December, Greenland's then-premier accused Denmark of historical "genocide" there and then stepped up a push for independence in January. But Nielsen, who assumed office this month, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen affirmed their alliance at a joint press conference in Copenhagen on Sunday.

The Danish royal family traditionally makes annual visits to the Arctic island, often disembarking their royal yacht wearing Greenland national dress. King Frederik has spent extended periods of time there, including a four-month expedition on the island's Arctic ice sheet.

During his trip, Frederik is scheduled to visit the island's capital Nuuk as well as Station Nord, a military outpost in its far north. He will also join the Sirius Patrol, a special forces command that uses dog sleds to cross Greenland's vast ice sheet.

The patrol unit was previously mocked by Trump as a symbol that Denmark doesn't spend enough on defense in Greenland.

Greenland, a Danish colony until 1953, officially became part of Denmark that year. It is now a self-governing territory of Denmark and secured the right to claim independence through a vote in 2009.

Relations between Greenland and Denmark suffered in recent years due to revelations of historical mistreatment of Greenlanders under colonial rule.

However, Trump's interest in the island has spurred Denmark to expedite efforts to rehabilitate ties with the territory, saying it is ready to devote more investment and financial assistance to Greenland.