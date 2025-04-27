Kashmiri woman expresses unwavering love for Pakistan

'We Kashmiris are with Pakistan; Pakistanis are our Muslim brothers'

Sun, 27 Apr 2025 19:09:31 PKT

(Web Desk) – Muslims in Indian-occupied Kashmir are filled with love for Pakistan, and the hearts of the Muslims in occupied Jammu and Kashmir beat in unison with Pakistan.

In response to a question, a woman from occupied Kashmir said, "Just as India is in your heart, Pakistan is in the hearts of Kashmiris. This is the truth."

The Kashmiri woman further stated, "We Kashmiris are with Pakistan; Pakistanis are our Muslim brothers."

After hearing the statement of the Kashmiri Muslim woman, an Indian Hindu remarked, "This is a battle of ideologies."

A religious scholar commented that the woman from the occupied Kashmir valley has proven that the two-nation theory is the foundation of the Muslims in South Asia.