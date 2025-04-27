Khalistan Movement leader Pannun says 20m Sikhs stand with Pakistan against Indian aggression

We stand with the people of Pakistan like a brick wall.

(Web Desk) – Khalistan Movement leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun expressed solidarity with Pakistan, saying, "We, 20 million Sikhs, stand with Pakistan after the Pahalgam false flag incident."

In a video statement issued from the United States, Gurpatwant Singh said that India’s oppression of minorities, especially Sikhs, is well known, and Sikh leaders are now speaking out against India's state terrorism.

"We stand with the people of Pakistan like a brick wall. This is neither 1965 nor 1971; this is 2025. We will not allow the Indian army to cross Punjab to attack Pakistan,” he maintained.

The name of Pakistan means 'pure land', he added.

The Khalistan Movement leader added that 20 million Sikhs are standing with Pakistan and that India does not dare to attack Pakistan.

"It is our tradition that we have never initiated an attack, and we never will. Whoever has attacked us has not survived, be it Indira Gandhi, Narendra Modi, or Amit Shah," he said.

Gurpatwant Singh further stated that they would bring Modi, Ajit Doval, Amit Shah, and Jaishankar to justice under international law.

Referring to the Pahalgam incident, he alleged that they killed their own Hindus, and the attack was aimed at political gains and securing votes.

