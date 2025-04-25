Khalistan Movement leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun accuses India of having history of false flag operations

Published On: Fri, 25 Apr 2025 20:33:24 PKT

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Khalistan Movement leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun once again accused Indian authorities of orchestrating false flag operations, claiming that the Chattisinghpura massacre of 2000 was a calculated act carried out by Indian forces to malign Pakistan during US President Bill Clinton's visit to India.

Speaking to the media, Pannun asserted that during the tenure of BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, five Sikh villagers were wrongfully labelled as Pakistani terrorists and killed in the Chattisinghpura incident — a tragedy that coincided with Clinton’s official visit to India.

He cited a 2006 report by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which confirmed that the five individuals killed were indeed innocent. “This was not an isolated case,” said Pannun, “but part of a systematic attempt to frame Pakistan while concealing internal state-sponsored actions.”

Pannun further revealed that years later, a former Indian Army officer, Captain Rathore, who had led the operation, met him in the United States and confessed to the events that unfolded that night. “He walked into my office and disclosed chilling details,” said Pannun.

According to Captain Rathore’s alleged testimony, on the night of March 20, 2000, a firing squad under his command received direct orders to eliminate Sikh residents of Singhpura. “We were told to dress as militants. The villagers trusted us, believing we were there to protect them,” Rathore reportedly said.

Rathore claimed the operation was designed to coincide with President Clinton’s presence in India to portray Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism. “The BJP government wanted to send a message to the US — that Pakistan harbours terrorists — and we were ordered to execute every Sikh in the village.”

He further alleged that the operation was overseen by Brigadier J.S. of the Rashtriya Rifles. “On the evening of March 20, we lined up 35 Sikh villagers against a wall. After the initial volley of gunfire, we were instructed to shoot again to ensure all were dead,” Rathore reportedly told Pannun.

The former officer also claimed that following the massacre, the Indian military eliminated all members of the firing squad to erase evidence of the operation. Rathore, who later fled to Europe before seeking asylum in the US, said his survival was a matter of mere luck.

Referring to the Chattisinghpura massacre, Pannun called it a brutal chapter in BJP’s political history. “The core question remains: who will be held accountable?"