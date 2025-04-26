World leaders and mourners gather in Rome to honour Pope Francis

Thousands of people visited the Vatican on Friday for a last glimpse of Pope Francis's open coffin

Published On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 07:29:59 PKT

VATICAN (AFP) - Tens of thousands of people visited the Vatican on Friday for a last glimpse of Pope Francis's open coffin, before his funeral on Saturday. Italian authorities have stepped up security to protect the more than 50 heads of state and 10 monarchs expected to attend, alongside around 200,000 mourners.

Francis, the first Latin American pope, died on Easter Monday aged 88, less than a month after a long hospital stay with severe pneumonia.

More than 150,000 people have visited St Peter's Basilica in the past three days to pay their last respects.

The wooden coffin, where Francis lies dressed in a red chasuble, white mitre and black shoes with a rosary wrapped around his fingers, was to be closed after a private ceremony at 8pm local time on Friday.

"It was like saying goodbye to a father" who "loved me and will continue to love me as and more than before," said Filipa Castronovo, a 76-year-old Italian nun, after seeing the coffin.

For three days, crowds waited for hours to enter St Peter’s to say their final goodbyes.

"It's impressive to see all these people," French cardinal Francois-Xavier Bustillo said of the queueing crowds, describing Francis as a man of the people.

"It's a beautiful response, a beautiful embrace of his ministry, of his pontificate."

Messages of condolence have poured in from around the world for Francis, a Jesuit known for his energetic reforms and support for those on the margins of society during his 12 years as pope.

LAST EASTER SPEECH

In his final public appearance on Easter Sunday, the Argentine pontiff went against doctors' advice to speak from the Vatican balcony.

He condemned those who stir up "contempt... towards the vulnerable, the marginalised, and migrants". He also called for peace in Gaza and the release of hostages.

Security in Rome and the Vatican has been tightened ahead of the funeral, which marks the first of nine official days of mourning. Checkpoints now surround St Peter's Square, drones have been blocked, snipers are stationed on rooftops and fighter jets are on standby.

The Vatican has said 130 foreign delegations are confirmed for the funeral, including Argentina's President Javier Milei and Britain's Prince William, many of whom arrived early on Friday morning.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were expected to arrive late on Friday.

France's President Emmanuel Macron will attend the funeral, as will Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska.

After the funeral, Francis's coffin will be driven at a walking pace for burial at his favourite church, Rome's papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

The hearse will pass down Rome's Fori Imperiali – where the city's ancient temples lie – and past the Colosseum, according to officials.

Big screens will be set up along the route on which to watch the ceremony, according to Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who estimated the crowds at around 200,000.

Francis was a champion of the underdog, and a group of "poor and needy" will be at Santa Maria Maggiore to welcome the coffin, the Vatican said.

Francis will be interred in the ground, his simple tomb marked with just one word: Franciscus.

People will be able to visit the tomb from Sunday morning, as all eyes turn to the process of choosing Francis's successor.

CONCLAVE DATE YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

Cardinals from around the world have been returning to Rome for the funeral and the election of a new pope.

They have been meeting every day to agree the next steps, but have yet to announce a date for the conclave.

Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Hollerich, a Jesuit who was a close adviser to Francis, said the conclave would likely begin on 5 or 6 of May.

Only those under the age of 80 – currently some 135 cardinals – are eligible to vote.

Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who was number two to Francis, is the favourite, according to British bookmakers William Hill.

They put him ahead of Filipino Luis Antonio Tagle, the Metropolitan Archbishop emeritus of Manila, followed by Ghana's Cardinal Peter Turkson, and Matteo Zuppi, the Archbishop of Bologna.

