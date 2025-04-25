Muslim MLA arrested in Assam for exposing Pahalgam false flag operation

His truth was reportedly intolerable to the Assam Police and the Modi government.

Published On: Fri, 25 Apr 2025 17:18:33 PKT

ASSAM (Web Desk) – A Muslim MLA from Assam was arrested for exposing Pahalgam false flag operation.

Reliable sources report that Muslim Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Aminul Islam, has been arrested by Assam police for revealing the truth behind the Pahalgam incident.

According to sources, Aminul Islam stated, "The Pahalgam attack is a conspiracy by the Indian government." Aminul Islam belongs to the All India United Democratic Front, a political party in Assam.

Sources further said that facts regarding the Pahalgam false flag operation are now beginning to emerge.

A political analyst remarked that the Modi government, as usual, is targeting Muslims, and this act of truth by the Assam MLA marks the beginning. More people are expected to expose the lies of Modi's regime.