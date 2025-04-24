Russian journalist dies of wounds suffered in March in Ukraine war

World World Russian journalist dies of wounds suffered in March in Ukraine war

Nikita Goldin was part of a group that came under attack in Luhansk region on March 24

Follow on Published On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 11:00:28 PKT

(Reuters) – A Russian journalist caught in a Ukrainian artillery strike last month died of his wounds in hospital, his publication said early on Thursday.

Nikita Goldin, who worked for the military's Zvezda Television, was part of a group that came under attack in a Moscow-controlled part of Luhansk region in northeastern Ukraine on March 24.

Six people died in the strike, including two other journalists and their driver.

Goldin, who also wrote for the military daily Krasnaya Zvezda, was taken to a military hospital in Moscow, but died of his wounds nearly a month after the attack.

Russia's Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of deliberately targeting the journalists in the attack.

Data provided earlier in the war by the Committee to Protect Journalists counted at least 15 journalists killed since Russia's February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Nearly all of the Luhansk region has been captured by Russian forces as Moscow drives to take control of the broader eastern Donbas region, one of Ukraine's most industrialised areas.