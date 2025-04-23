China's action on climate change will not slow despite global political changes, Xi says

World World China's action on climate change will not slow despite global political changes, Xi says

China's action on climate change will not slow despite global political changes, Xi says

Follow on Published On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 21:47:52 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's actions to address climate change will not slow down despite global political developments, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi made the remarks in a speech to a video summit initiated by the United Nations and Brazil to discuss climate change and the "just energy transition," Xinhua reported.

"Although some major countries are keen on unilateralism and protectionism, which have led to severe impacts on international rules and international order, history will always advance in twists and turns," Xi said.

"The more turbulent and chaotic the international situation is, the more solidly must we uphold the international system with the United Nations at its heart," he added.

Xi did not directly mention the United States, which is locked in a trade war with China and has sought to accelerate fossil fuel production under President Donald Trump.

Brazil will host the COP30 climate change negotiations this year, and is hoping to persuade China, the world's biggest energy consumer and greenhouse gas producer, to make stronger pledges to cut its emissions.

Countries were supposed to set new 2035 "nationally determined contributions" (NDCs) by February this year, but only a small number have released their plans. Xi said China would announce its new goals before climate talks in Belem in November.