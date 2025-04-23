Israeli military says it 'most likely' intercepted missile coming from Yemen

Published On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 08:57:39 PKT

(Reuters) – The Israeli military said it "most likely" intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early on Wednesday, following alarms that sounded in several areas in Israel.

Israel's national ambulance service Magen David Adom (MDA) said that no calls have been received regarding rocket impacts or casualties.

The Iran-backed Houthi movement, an armed group that has taken control of the most populous parts of Yemen, have been launching missiles and drones at Israel in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.