SFJ alleges Indian government offers bounty on US citizen, urges VP Vance's intervention

SFJ has accused a senior member of BJP of issuing $250,000 bounty for assassination of a US citizen.

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a US-based advocacy group, has accused a senior member of India's ruling BJP party of issuing a $250,000 bounty for the assassination of a US citizen. This accusation comes ahead of US Vice President JD Vance's scheduled visit to India on April 21, 2025.

SFJ, known for its advocacy of Khalistan, a separate Sikh state, alleges that the bounty targets their leader, citing it as a flagrant act of transnational repression. In a letter addressed to Vice President Vance, SFJ's General Counsel and prominent human rights attorney Gurpatwant Singh Pannun condemned the alleged offer as a criminal solicitation to commit assassination on US soil, thereby directly challenging American sovereignty and national security.

The letter, a stark indictment of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, implores Vice President Vance to designate the bounty as an act of state-sponsored violent transnational repression. It calls for immediate action during his upcoming visit to India, urging the Vice President to publicly warn the Indian government of potential repercussions, including prosecution under US federal law, economic sanctions, and the designation of responsible entities as foreign terrorist actors.

SFJ's plea underscores their belief in upholding democratic freedoms and protecting the safety of Khalistan Referendum organizers, regardless of economic or diplomatic considerations.

