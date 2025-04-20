South Korea, US, to hold trade talks this week, Seoul says

Updated On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 13:10:49 PKT

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States will hold trade consultations this week in Washington at the suggestion of the United States, Seoul's trade ministry said on Sunday.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun will meet with Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, the ministry said in a statement.

South Korea hopes to lower the 25% "reciprocal" tariff that President Donald Trump has announced for the country, which he has since paused along with high tariffs slapped on a string of countries.

Ahn will leave on Wednesday, the statement said. It did not specify the agenda or give other details.