Half a million US weapons lost or smuggled from Afghanistan, UN and UK media

At a meeting in Doha, Taliban admitted that half of this stockpile is now “unaccounted for”

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 18 Apr 2025 16:15:17 PKT

(Web Desk) – The United States left behind a vast cache of weapons when its forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021 after a two-decade-long war in the aftermath of September 2001 attacks. These weapons, an estimated half a million in number, were obtained by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

According to sources who spoke to the BBC, these arms are now missing, sold, or in the hands of militant groups, including al-Qaeda affiliates.

When the Taliban regained control, they inherited nearly one million weapons and military equipment, most of which had been funded by the US. Much of it was abandoned by Afghan forces during their collapse, or left behind by retreating US troops. This arsenal included American-made M4 and M16 rifles, along with older weapons from decades of conflict.

At a closed-door UN Security Council Sanctions Committee meeting in Doha, Taliban representatives reportedly admitted that half of this stockpile is now “unaccounted for.” Independent verification has confirmed that the whereabouts of around 500,000 weapons remain unknown.

A February UN report warned that groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, and Yemen’s Ansarullah are acquiring these weapons — either directly from the Taliban or via black market channels.

Despite these claims, Taliban spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat told the BBC that all weapons are securely stored and denied any smuggling or loss. However, a 2023 UN report found that Taliban commanders were allowed to retain 20% of captured US weapons, fueling a thriving black market where arms are exchanged to consolidate local power.

In Kandahar, where an open arms market briefly flourished after the Taliban’s takeover, weapons are now traded discreetly via messaging apps like WhatsApp. Local commanders and wealthy individuals are reportedly buying and selling US-made firearms and gear left behind by Afghan forces.

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has acknowledged it could not obtain accurate data on the equipment due to years of inconsistent tracking and the involvement of various US agencies. It criticized the Department of Defense and State Department for providing incomplete and outdated information.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the situation, claiming $85 billion worth of advanced weaponry was left behind — a figure that includes years of spending on equipment, salaries, and training. Trump has vowed to reclaim the weapons, though experts, including former SIGAR head John Sopko, say such a move would be both costly and impractical.

Taliban officials continue to display captured US weapons in propaganda videos, framing them as trophies of victory. While their ability to operate complex equipment like Black Hawk helicopters is limited, they have successfully integrated Humvees and light arms into their operations, strengthening their military edge over groups like the National Resistance Front and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K).

Although the Taliban publicly reject accusations of weapon smuggling, the widespread and unregulated circulation of advanced weaponry in the region remains a serious and unresolved concern.