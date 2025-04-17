Colombia declares health emergency due to yellow fever cases, deaths

The outbreak has resulted in 74 confirmed cases and 34 deaths

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The Colombian government declared a nationwide health emergency late on Wednesday due to an increase in yellow fever cases.

The outbreak has resulted in 74 confirmed cases and 34 deaths since the start of last year, said Health Minister Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo.

Yellow fever is a viral disease transmitted by the bite of Aedes and Haemagogus mosquitoes.

Jaramillo said the most critical situation is in Tolima, in central-west Colombia, where 22 cases have been detected.