Haiti's government adopts a 'war budget' as town after town falls to gangs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti’s government announced Monday that it approved what it called a “war budget” of $275,000 aimed at alleviating the country’s crisis as gang violence surges.

Nearly 40% of the money will go toward Haiti’s police and military “to fight the armed groups that threaten national stability,” while nearly 20% will go to fortify the border the country shares with the Dominican Republic, Haiti’s transitional presidential council said in a statement.

Another 16% will go to social programs, including those focused on education, health and humanitarian assistance. The council said the special budget reflects the state’s commitment to act decisively and target the growing insecurity.

The additional money, however, is not expected to alleviate the lack of resources hitting a U.N.-backed mission, led by Kenyan police, which is struggling to help local authorities quell gang violence.

Gangs that control at least 85% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, continue to attack communities surrounding it.

Recently, a powerful gang coalition known as Viv Ansanm took control of the towns of Mirebalais and Saut’d’Eau in Haiti’s central region, according to the National Human Rights Defense Network, a local group. Police officers at the Mirebalais police station and local prison fled during the attacks, it said.

“Armed gangs then set fire to the police station and took control of the prison, orchestrating a mass escape of the inmates,” the organization said, noting that the prison held 533 inmates.

Staff and patients at the Mirebalais University Hospital also were evacuated.

At least 60 people died following the attacks launched on March 30 and 31, including gang members and escaped inmates, according to the human rights group.

Meanwhile, the neighboring town of Saut-d’Eau fell to gangs on the afternoon of April 3, activists said.