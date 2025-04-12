Seoul mayor will not run for South Korean presidency, Yonhap reports

South Korea will hold a presidential election on June 3

SEOUL (Reuters) - Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will not run for president of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.

South Korea will hold a presidential election on June 3 to replace Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office last week, when the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment for declaring martial law in December.

Oh has been considered as a potential candidates for the country's conservative party.

Earlier, former president Yoon Suk Yeol returned to his private home from the official residence after his removal from office, with crowds of supporters turning out to greet his motorcade.

The Constitutional Court upheld Yoon's impeachment last Friday, capping four months of unprecedented constitutional turmoil after his short-lived attempt to impose martial law in December sent shockwaves through Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Hundreds had gathered outside the gates of the official residence, where Yoon briefly stopped to hug and shake hands with supporters, some of whom were crying.