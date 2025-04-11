Prince Harry meets war victims in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry met victims of war in Ukraine as part of his work with wounded veterans, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Harry, who served 10 years in the British Army, visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopedic clinic in the western Ukraine city of Lviv that provides care and rehabilitation for wounded military personnel and civilians.

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in California with his wife Meghan and their two children, was in London this week for a court case about changes to his security in Britain. Harry stepped back from his royal duties in 2020.

Harry, who has served two tours in Afghanistan, was joined in Lviv by veterans from the Invictus Games Foundation, the charity behind the international sporting event that he founded for military personnel wounded in action.

The prince also met medical professionals and patients at the Superhumans Center as well as Ukraine's Minister of Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova, his spokesperson said.