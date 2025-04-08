Pentagon considers proposal to cut troops from Europe, NBC News reports

World World Pentagon considers proposal to cut troops from Europe, NBC News reports

About 166,000 troops, were stationed abroad (including US territories) in June 2024

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 16:00:25 PKT

(Reuters) - Senior US Defense Department officials are considering a proposal to withdraw as many as 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing six US and European officials briefed on the matter.

According to a release issued on February 19, 2025, out of the 1.3 million active duty troops with known locations, 12.8 percent, or about 166,000 troops, were stationed abroad (including US territories) in June 2024. The military's presence was largest in Japan and Germany, where about 53,000 and 35,000 active-duty troops, respectively, were assigned.