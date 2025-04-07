China says it complains to US about Taiwan delegation's Washington visit

Mon, 07 Apr 2025 17:07:17 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Monday the country had lodged representations with the United States over reports that a Taiwan delegation was in Washington to meet with the Trump administration.

China opposes any form of official exchanges between the US and Taiwan, and urges the US to abide by the one-China policy, a ministry spokesperson said at a regular press briefing.

Beijing views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory, a claim rejected by Taipei.