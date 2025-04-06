Le Pen evokes spirit of Martin Luther King Jr as supporters rally in Paris

World World Le Pen evokes spirit of Martin Luther King Jr as supporters rally in Paris

Le Pen evokes spirit of Martin Luther King Jr as supporters rally in Paris

Follow on Published On: Sun, 06 Apr 2025 19:00:12 PKT

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Sunday she would fight peacefully to overturn her five-year ban from running for office and draw inspiration from the slain American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

A Paris court convicted Le Pen and two dozen National Rally (RN) party members of embezzling EU funds last week and imposed a sentence that will prevent her from standing in France's 2027 presidential election unless she can get the ruling overturned within 18 months.

Her supporters gathered in central Paris on Sunday afternoon for a peaceful protest, which could give an indication of how much popular backing there is for Le Pen's accusations that prosecutors in the case sought her "political death".

"We will follow Martin Luther King as an example," Le Pen said in a video appearance for Italian Matteo Salvini's anti-immigration Lega party, which was holding a meeting in Florence.

"Our fight will be a peaceful fight, a democratic fight. We will follow Martin Luther King, who defended civil rights, as an example."

The court's ruling was a massive blow for Le Pen, 56. The National Rally chief is one of the most prominent figures of the European far right, and a front-runner in polls for France's 2027 election.

An opinion poll by Elabe on Saturday showed Le Pen was still favourite to win the first round of the presidential vote at between 32% and 36%, ahead of former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who was polled at between 20.5% and 24%.

"We will use all the tools and legal means to be able to present ourselves in the presidential elections," she said.