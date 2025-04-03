Israeli strikes hit Damascus, central Syria; monitor says 4 dead

Syrian media said Israel struck near a defence research centre in Damascus and hit central Syria.

DAMASCUS (AFP) – Syrian state media said Israel struck near a defence research centre in Damascus and hit central Syria on Wednesday, as Israel said it struck "military" capabilities and a monitor reported four dead.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on sites in Syria since Islamist-led forces ousted longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, saying it wants to prevent weapons from falling into the hands of the new authorities, whom it considers jihadists.

"An Israeli occupation aircraft strike targeted the vicinity of the scientific research building" in Damascus's northern Barzeh neighbourhood, Syria's SANA news agency said.

It also reported an Israeli raid targeting "the vicinity of the city of Hama" in central Syria, without specifying what was hit.

The Israeli military said in a statement that forces "struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian bases of Hama and T4, along with additional remaining military infrastructure sites in the area of Damascus".

Last month, Israel said it struck the T4 military base in central Homs province twice, targeting military capabilities at the site.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said that "four people were killed and others wounded, including Syrian defence ministry personnel, in the strikes on Hama military airport".

It said those raids, which targeted "remaining planes, runways and towers, put the airport completely out of service," also reporting that the Damascus strikes targeted the research centre in Barzeh.

In the days after Assad's fall on December 8, the Britain-based Observatory reported Israeli strikes targeting the centre.

Western countries including the United States had previously struck the defence ministry facility in 2018, saying it was related to Syria's "chemical weapons infrastructure".

Also since Assad's fall, Israel has deployed troops to a UN-patrolled buffer zone on the strategic Golan Heights and called for the complete demilitarisation of southern Syria, which borders the Israeli-annexed Golan.

Authorities in south Syria's Daraa on Telegram late Wednesday said that several Israeli military vehicles entered an area in the province's west, reporting that "three (Israeli) artillery shells" targeted the area.

The Observatory has reported repeated Israeli military incursions into southern Syria beyond the demarcation line in recent months.

Last month, during a visit to Jerusalem, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that Israeli strikes on Syria were "unnecessary" and threatened to worsen the situation.

Syria's foreign ministry has accused Israel of waging a campaign against "the stability of the country".

