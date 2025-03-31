Growing wildfire in eastern California prompts evacuations, Cal Fire says

World World Growing wildfire in eastern California prompts evacuations, Cal Fire says

The Silver Fire, ignited in Inyo County, remained at zero percent containment, Cal Fire said

Follow on Published On: Mon, 31 Mar 2025 15:27:35 PKT

(Reuters) – A rapidly growing wildfire in California's Eastern Sierra region burned through 1,000 acres and forced evacuations in multiple counties, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said on Sunday.

The Silver Fire, which ignited around 2:11 pm PT on Sunday near Highway 6 and Silver Canyon Road in Inyo County, remained at zero percent containment, Cal Fire said.

Evacuation orders were issued for several communities, including Laws in Inyo County, Chalfant in Mono County, and the White Mountain Estates neighborhood, Cal Fire added. A 30-mile stretch of US Highway 6 was also closed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage so far. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

More than 200 firefighters were battling the blaze, but gusts reaching 35 miles per hour at Bishop Airport grounded some firefighting aircraft and complicated containment efforts, Cal Fire said in a Facebook update late Sunday.

The National Weather Service has forecasted southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 65 mph on Monday for the region.

Earlier this year, California's biggest city Los Angeles suffered the worst fires in its history, killing 28 people and damaging or destroying more than 16,000 structures.