Putin congratulates Muslims on Eidul Fitr

Updated On: Mon, 31 Mar 2025 09:20:44 PKT

MOSCOW (Web Desk) - Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations on Sunday to the country’s Muslim community on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

In a message published on the website of the Central Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russia, Putin highlighted the significance of the holiday, describing it as a time of “spiritual growth, kindness, and compassion.”

According to a report by Russian state news agency TASS, the Russian president also acknowledged the contributions of Muslim organisations to the nation’s public and spiritual life, praising their involvement in charitable, educational, and patriotic initiatives.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also issued a statement congratulating Muslims on the occasion.

Eid is one of the most important celebrations in Islam, observed by millions of Muslims worldwide with prayers, feasts, and acts of charity.

