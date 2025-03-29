Modi govt's anti-Muslim agenda exposed again

Police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, have banned open-air Eid prayers

MUMBAI (Dunya News) - The Modi government has once again showcased its anti-Muslim bias, this time by threatening to revoke driving licenses and passports of those offering Eid prayers in open spaces.

According to news agencies, police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, have banned open-air Eid prayers and warned that violators would face FIRs and legal action.

Last year, 200 Muslims were booked for praying on the streets in Meerut.