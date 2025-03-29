Sehar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
04:30 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:07 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:33 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:38 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:02 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Modi govt's anti-Muslim agenda exposed again

Modi govt's anti-Muslim agenda exposed again

World

Police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, have banned open-air Eid prayers

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

MUMBAI (Dunya News) - The Modi government has once again showcased its anti-Muslim bias, this time by threatening to revoke driving licenses and passports of those offering Eid prayers in open spaces.

According to news agencies, police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, have banned open-air Eid prayers and warned that violators would face FIRs and legal action.

Last year, 200 Muslims were booked for praying on the streets in Meerut. 

Related Topics
International
India



Related News