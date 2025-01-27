Cars submerged in Rennes as Storm Herminia floods parts of western France

Weather service Meteo France forecasted gusts of up to 150 kph and high waves in coastal areas

RENNES, France (Reuters) – Floodwaters submerged cars and buildings in the western French city of Rennes on Sunday as Storm Herminia reached parts of western France.

Weather service Meteo France forecasted gusts of up to 150 kilometres per hour (93 miles per hour) as well as high waves in coastal areas in the region of Brittany.

Meteo France has placed 10 French departments in orange alert, its second highest, as Herminia is expected to travel France northward until Monday.

The stormy episode comes days after Storm Eowyn battered Ireland and Northern Ireland, leaving one man dead and almost one-third of Irish homes and businesses without power and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.