Macron tells Netanyahu to honour Lebanon truce as death toll from Israeli fire rises

Macron has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to comply with the truce agreement.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Jan 2025 07:54:59 PKT

PARIS (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron has pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and withdraw troops from Lebanon as Israeli fire claims the lives of at least 22 people in the the south of the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to comply with the truce agreement and withdraw Israeli forces still stationed in Lebanon.

In a phone call, Macron stressed the importance of restoring Lebanon's state authority nationwide and called for an immediate end to the Israeli presence beyond the agreed deadline.

Israeli army fire claimed the lives of 22 individuals in southern Lebanon on Sunday – including a Lebanese soldier – as civilians attempted to return home under the ceasefire deal.

The agreement, which took effect on 27 November, required Israeli forces to withdraw over a 60-day period, ending Sunday.

However, Israel announced plans to extend its presence, citing Lebanon's failure to fully implement the terms, leading to growing tensions and mutual accusations.

SPORADIC VIOLENCE

Lebanon's health ministry reported that Israeli forces opened fire on civilians attempting to return to villages still under occupation.

The casualties included six women and 124 wounded individuals.

The Lebanese army also confirmed the death of one of its soldiers and another injury.

The Israeli military has justified the action, stating its troops fired warning shots at individuals approaching their positions, claiming they identified and detained several suspects deemed threats.

Despite the ceasefire largely holding since November, sporadic violence persists.

In the border town of Bint Jbeil, hundreds gathered for collective prayers and marched towards nearby villages.

Some mourners carried portraits of Hezbollah's former leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli strike last September.

Israel has withdrawn from coastal areas but maintains a presence in eastern regions.

CALLS FOR CALM

The ceasefire terms require Hezbollah to withdraw its forces north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres from the border, and dismantle remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Netanyahu's office stated on Friday that these conditions had not been fully met, justifying Israel's extended military presence.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has called for calm, urging residents to trust the Lebanese army to ensure their safe return.

Meanwhile, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati appealed to international mediators – including France and the US – to pressure Israel into complying with the truce.

As tensions escalate, UN representatives have stressed that conditions are not yet safe for civilian returns.

ISRAEL INVITED TO PARIS AIR SHOW

This comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday that Emmanuel Macron will allow Israeli companies to attend this year's Paris Air Show, following Sunday' call between the two leaders.

"The French president assured the prime minister that Israeli companies would be able to participate in the Paris Air Show," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Macron's office confirmed that the presence of Israeli companies "could be examined favourably as a result of the ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon."

The Paris show, held at Le Bourget airport in mid-June, is a major global aerospace event for civil and military industries.

In 2024, relations between France and Israel further soured after Israeli companies were banned from participating in an arms trade fair outside Paris over the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

