India's Republic Day marked by fighter jet formations, daredevil stunts

World World India's Republic Day marked by fighter jet formations, daredevil stunts

Thousands gathered in the capital to watch the parade from seats around the Kartavya Path

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 13:50:14 PKT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Colourful tableaux, fighter jet formations and motorbike stunts by army daredevils marked India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Sunday, commemorating the day the nation's secular constitution came into effect in 1950.

Thousands gathered in the capital to watch the parade from seats around the Kartavya Path – or path of duty – and cheered the march by troops from India's defence forces and dance performances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and other political and government leaders attended, with the visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as chief guest.

The Indian government says 5,000 artists performed over 45 dance forms, while the Kartavya Path was expended to improve viewing.

A daredevil unit performed and some 40 aircraft, including 22 Indian Air Force fighter jets, participated in an air show across a clear sky.

Different states and ministries showcased government initiatives under this year's theme of "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas", Golden India - Heritage and Development.

BOMB HOAX

The Republic Day celebrations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar were disrupted as a bomb threat emailed to official government accounts led to a massive search operation at the venue.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the threat, sent by an individual using the alias “Dise Lish,” caused significant alarm and disrupted preparations for the celebrations. A comprehensive sweep of the venue — set to host Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah — was carried out, involving bomb disposal teams and other security forces. However, the threat was ultimately confirmed to be a hoax, with no explosives found.

The incident delayed the festivities and celebrations proceeded under tightened security measures.