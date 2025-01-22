Singapore forms committee on election, signalling polls ahead

The Asian financial hub must hold its general election by November this year

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's prime minister has formed a committee to review electoral boundaries, the poll body said on Wednesday, an indicator that a general election in the city-state could come soon.

Singapore typically calls an election within two months of the committee publishing its report on the review.

The review looks at boundaries of electoral divisions based on population changes and the subsequent report is used to determine the number of candidates in each constituency and also, the number of parliamentarians.

The Asian financial hub must hold its general election by November this year, but Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has the remit to call polls earlier.

His People's Action Party is almost certain to dominate the election and win most seats as it has every vote since independence in 1965. Its share of the popular vote will be a barometer for Wong's public approval.

Wong took over as prime minister in May 2024 from Lee Hsien Loong, who ran the country for two decades.