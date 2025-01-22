Lanterns light up southern Chinese city ahead of Lunar New Year

World World Lanterns light up southern Chinese city ahead of Lunar New Year

Fuzhou is known throughout China for keeping many traditional New Year events alive

Follow on Published On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 14:13:17 PKT

FUZHOU (AFP) – Dozens of giant lanterns in the shape of mythical creatures, flowers and legendary characters light up the night sky in southern China – a dreamlike spectacle to mark the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

As night falls in the southern Chinese city of Fuzhou, lanterns – some of them 10 metres high – transform Hongguang Lake Park into a fantastical land of orange dragons, majestic sailboats, fish with sparkling turquoise scales and goddesses with angelic faces.

"Aren't these lanterns cool?" Lei Haoxin, a 17-year-old tourist wrapped up in a parka due to the cool weather, said.

"Super beautiful, right? We found the place thanks to Douyin," he explained, referring to China's version of TikTok.

"Usually, when we spot something interesting via the app, we try to go there," he explained.

Lanterns date back to a thousand-year-old tradition in China and are a common sight in the country, especially around the New Year

Fuzhou is the capital of Fujian province, known throughout China for keeping many traditional New Year events alive.

Many lanterns are drawn from traditional folklore -- one features the likeness of Mazu, a sea deity popular across southern China, Taiwan and among the diaspora across Southeast Asia.

"This lantern is exquisitely made and looks even better than in the pictures," tourist Luo Meiling told AFP.

Also making an appearance is the mythical Monkey King, Sun Wukong, from the Chinese literary classic "Journey to the West".

Lanterns date back to a thousand-year-old tradition in China and are a common sight in the country, especially around the Lunar New Year, when millions flock to public spaces to take in their bright lights and vivid colours.

Also making an appearance is the mythical Monkey King, Sun Wukong, from the Chinese literary classic "Journey to the West"



And with Chinese people around the world set to herald in the Year of the Snake on January 29, artistic lantern displays in all shapes and sizes have sprung up in towns and cities across the vast nation.

"We feel more of the New Year atmosphere in recent years," Qi, a 42-year-old resident of Fuzhou, who visited the park with her young son, told AFP.

"Mentalities are changing and people are making their children do more outdoor activities now," she explained.

"Many families come here to enjoy the fireworks and the entertainment."