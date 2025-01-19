China unveils 2024-2035 plan to build 'strong education nation'

The plan will explore gradually expanding the scope of free education

Updated On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 17:06:25 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China issued a 2024-2035 plan on Sunday aimed at building a "strong education nation," state news agency Xinhua said.

The plan will explore gradually expanding the scope of free education, establish a system to monitor changes in the school-age population, and optimise the layout of primary and secondary schools as well as kindergartens, Xinhua said.

Additionally, it will increase "high-quality" undergraduate enrollment, expand graduate education, and raise the proportion of doctoral students, it said.