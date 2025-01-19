Protesters storm South Korea court after it extends Yoon's detention

Yoon became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested

Sun, 19 Jan 2025 09:08:10 PKT

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hundreds of supporters of South Korea's arrested president, Yoon Suk Yeol, stormed a court building early on Sunday after his detention was extended, smashing windows and breaking inside, an attack the country's acting leader called "unimaginable".

Yoon on Wednesday became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested as he faces allegations of insurrection related to his stunning, short-lived Dec. 3 declaration of martial law that has plunged the country into political turmoil.

Shortly after the court announced its decision around 3 a.m. (1800 GMT) on Sunday, Yoon's supporters swarmed the building, overwhelming riot police trying to keep them at bay.

Protesters blasted fire extinguishers at lines of police guarding the front entrance, then flooded inside, destroying office equipment, fittings and furniture, footage showed.

Police restored order a few hours later, saying they had arrested 46 protesters and vowing to track down others involved.

"The government expresses strong regret over the illegal violence... which is unimaginable in a democratic society," acting President Choi Sang-mok said in a statement, adding that the authorities would step up safety measures around gatherings.

Nine police officers were injured in the chaos, Yonhap news agency reported. Police were not immediately available for comment on the injured officers.

About 40 people suffered minor injuries, said an emergency responder near the Seoul Western District Court.

Several of those involved live-streamed the intrusion on YouTube, showing protesters trashing the court and chanting Yoon's name. Some streamers were caught by police during their broadcasts.

CONCERN YOON MAY DESTROY EVIDENCE

With Yoon refusing to be questioned, investigators facing a deadline on detaining the impeached president asked the court on Friday to extend his custody.

After a five-hour hearing on Saturday, which Yoon attended, a judge granted a new warrant extending Yoon's detention for up to 20 days, due to "concern that the suspect may destroy evidence".

South Korean regulations require a suspect detained under a warrant to undergo a physical exam, have a mugshot taken and wear a prison uniform.

The leader is being held in a solitary cell at the Seoul Detention Centre.

The corruption investigation office leading the probe said it had called Yoon in for further questioning on Sunday afternoon, but the prosecutor-turned-president has so far stonewalled their efforts to interrogate him.

His lawyers have argued the arrest is illegal because the warrant was issued in the wrong jurisdiction and the investigating team had no mandate for their probe.

Insurrection, the crime that Yoon may be charged with, is one of the few that a South Korean president does not have immunity from and is technically punishable by death. South Korea, however, has not executed anyone in nearly 30 years.

"President Yoon Suk Yeol and our legal team will never give up," lawyers representing Yoon said in a statement.

"We will do our best in all future judicial procedures to correct the wrong," the lawyers said, adding that the violence at the court was an "unfortunate" incident.

Separate to the criminal probe that sparked Sunday's chaos, the Constitutional Court is deliberating whether to permanently remove him from office, in line with parliament's Dec. 14 impeachment, or restore his presidential powers.

Thousands gathered for an orderly rally in support of Yoon in downtown Seoul on Sunday morning. Anti-Yoon demonstrations have also taken place across the city in recent days.