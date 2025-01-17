'Feels like victory': Pro-Palestinian protest in New York as ceasefire plays out

The deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Some 50 activists rallied on the streets of New York in sub-zero conditions on Thursday as they responded to the Gaza Strip ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and dozens of hostages taken by Hamas that would be freed in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel.

Israel delayed approval of a deal with Palestinian group Hamas for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and release of hostages, but the United States said it still expected the agreement to go into effect on Sunday as planned.

The ceasefire deal paves the way for a surge in humanitarian aid for Gaza, where the majority of the population has been displaced, facing hunger, sickness and cold. Peace could also have wider benefits across the Middle East, including ending disruption to global trade from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement which has attacked ships in the Red Sea.

DEAL ‘CELEBRATED’ IN TORONTO

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered near the Israeli consulate in Toronto, Canada, on Thursday to celebrate the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and to call on Tel Aviv to honour the terms of the deal.

Gur Tsabar, a member of the Jews for Free Palestine organisation, stated that while the ceasefire is a positive step, it came too late. “We're obviously thrilled for the possibility of a ceasefire for the Palestinian people. It's come 15 months too late. It's come 200,000 deaths too late… But a ceasefire is a ceasefire, and that is a good thing. Whether Israel comes through with it is a whole other question.”

According to mediators, the deal would take effect on Sunday and include a release of hostages held there during 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the Palestinian enclave and inflamed the Middle East.

The complex phased accord outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands have been killed. Hostages taken by the Palestinian group Hamas, which controls Gaza, would be freed in exchange for prisoners held by Israel.