Body count from South African mine siege rises to 60

Wed, 15 Jan 2025 12:26:44 PKT

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African authorities have pulled at least 60 bodies from the Stilfontein gold mine over two days, police said late on Tuesday.

Police began laying siege to the mine in August and cut off food and water supplies for months in an attempt to force the miners to the surface so they could be arrested as part of a crackdown on illegal mining.

On Monday, authorities began recovering men and bodies from a mine shaft more than 2 km underground using a metal cage, in an operation that will continue for days.

The police statement said 51 bodies had been recovered on Tuesday as of 2330 local time (2130 GMT), adding to the nine bodies recovered on Monday.

On Tuesday 106 survivors were retrieved and arrested for illegal mining, police said.