Angry pro-Yoon protest erupts after South Korea arrests impeached leader

GWACHEON (Reuters) – Angry supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol protested outside the offices of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Wednesday after authorities arrested the suspended leader.

The CIO is leading the investigation into Yoon’s role in declaring martial law on Dec. 3.

Yoon's motorcade was seen leaving his residence earlier in an upscale area known as Seoul's Beverly Hills on Wednesday before arriving at the investigators' office located in a sprawling government complex in Gwacheon, which borders the capital Seoul, about 10 minutes by police motorcade from the president's official home.

Yoon has since entered the building and is expected to be held in a solitary cell at a detention centre.

Authorities will have 48 hours to question him after which they must seek a warrant to detain him for up to 20 days or release him.