India's Tirupati stampede: six dead as thousands gather for free passes to visit Hindu temple

"The stampede took place when the gate was opened," a revenue official said

Thu, 09 Jan 2025 14:00:13 PKT

HYDERABAD (Reuters) – At least six people were killed and 35 injured in a stampede near one of India's busiest, and richest, temples, after thousands of devout Hindus flocked to secure free visit passes, authorities said on Thursday.

The period from Friday to Jan. 19 is considered auspicious for visits to the deity at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, popularly known as Tirupati, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the site of Wednesday's incident.

"The stampede took place when the gate was opened," S. Venkateswar, the district collector, or top revenue official, told reporters on Thursday. "About 2,500 people just pushed through the gate... a few fell."

Authorities were still trying to determine the reasons behind the stampede, he added. Tickets for visits to the nearly 2,000-year-old temple usually cost 300 rupees ($3.50) each and are sold online.

A police complaint showed the incident occurred between 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm outside a school a few kilometres from the temple, where state authorities had set up counters in readiness to issue tickets from Thursday.

Video images show police struggling to manage the crowd that had gathered for the passes, in clips recorded by news agency ANI in which Reuters holds a minority stake.

People who started queuing early for the passes pushed and jostled each other, leading to the stampede, Venkateswar said, adding that about a dozen of the 35 injured who were taken to hospital are still being treated.

Temple operator the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) apologised for the incident and promised action against anyone found responsible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences in a post on X, adding, "My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones."