Wildfires rage out of control near Los Angeles, killing at least two

Published On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 23:23:22 PKT

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - At least two people were killed as a trio of fast-growing wildfires raged out of control on Wednesday near Los Angeles, destroying hundreds of buildings, scorching hillsides and prompting officials to order some 70,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Fierce winds were hindering firefighting efforts and fuelling the fires, which have expanded unimpeded since they began on Tuesday.

The biggest blaze had consumed more than 5,000 acres in the picturesque Pacific Palisades neighborhood, which lies west of Los Angeles between the beach towns of Santa Monica and Malibu and is home to many film, television and music stars. More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Another fire, the Eaton fire, had grown to more than 2,000 acres as it burned some 30 miles (50 km) inland in Altadena, near Pasadena. Two fatalities were reported there, though officials said they did not have further details.

The Hurst fire, in Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley northwest of Los Angeles, had exceeded 500 acres. All three fires were 0% contained, officials said.

A wildfire ripped through an upscale coastal area of Los Angeles overnight, with Hollywood celebrities among those evacuating by car and on foot.

A "high number" of significant injuries had occurred among residents who did not heed evacuation orders, Marrone said.

Officials warned that the gusty winds were forecast to persist throughout the day.

"We are absolutely not out of danger yet, with the strong winds that continue to push through the city and the county today," Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristen Crowley said.

The skies above Los Angeles glowed red and were blanketed by thick smoke as the sun rose on Wednesday.