India eyes two more lithium blocks in Jammu and Kashmir

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 18:55:18 PKT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government is looking at two more blocks in the federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir for lithium exploration, government officials directly aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Estimated reserves in the two blocks will be known by October, the officials added, but declined to be identified as the matter is not public.