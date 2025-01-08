Thirteen Cuban soldiers missing after explosions rock ammo depot

World World Thirteen Cuban soldiers missing after explosions rock ammo depot

The explosions rattled the small rural community of Melones, 724 km south and east of Havana

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 14:26:19 PKT

HAVANA (Reuters) – Thirteen Cuban soldiers are missing after explosions rocked an arms and ammunition depot in the eastern province of Holguin, Cuba's armed forces said late on Tuesday.

The explosions rattled the small rural community of Melones, 450 miles (724 km) south and east of Havana, early on Tuesday. Officials had previously said the blasts were set off by a fire at a construction site.

The incident is still under investigation, authorities said.

Cuba's military reported four officers and nine soldiers among the missing.

Videos on social media showed plumes of dark smoke and flames above a forested tree line near Melones.

Soldiers and local police guarded access routes to the site while rescue teams and firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Officials earlier on Tuesday said 361 people had been evacuated to a safe location following the explosion.