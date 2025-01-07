Jemima Goldsmith injured after falling from South African mountain

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The former wife of Pakistani cricketer and ex-prime minister Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, sustained injury after falling from a mountain in South Africa while hiking.

The British media reported that “Ms. Goldsmith was taken to a hospital after a tumble during a mountain hike in South Africa.”

Ms. Goldsmith, 50, said she fell while descending from the summit of Lion’s Head in Cape Town. She also shared her photographs on social media showing her in a wheelchair and her right foot and ankle in a protective walking boot.

She was visiting South Africa to celebrate the new year.

“Festive break (pun intended) in Cape Town,” Ms. Goldsmith, the daughter of the late financier Sir James Goldsmith, wrote on Instagram.

“Embracing the highs and the lows of 2025 (incredible views from the summit of Lion’s Head with friends & fam and then a tumble & an interminable hobble down in the dark). Happy New Year folks.”

Ms Goldsmith and Mr Khan have two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, who live in London.

She is the founder of television production company Instinct Productions.