Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

Published On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 08:14:17 PKT

(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday.

The source spoke after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would resign as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office.

The source requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.