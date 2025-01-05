Two dead, 15 reported injured after plane crashes into warehouse in California

World World Two dead, 15 reported injured after plane crashes into warehouse in California

Aerial footage showed smoke pouring out of a hole in the warehouse roof

Follow on Published On: Sun, 05 Jan 2025 12:34:43 PKT

FULLERTON (Reuters) – A small plane crashed through the roof of a furniture warehouse in Southern California, killing two people and injuring at least 15, local media reported.

Aerial footage showed smoke pouring out of a hole in the warehouse roof where the plane collided with the building around 2:15pm, as well as firefighters on the scene and the injured being treated.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Van’s RV-10, ABC News reported.