Two dead, 15 reported injured after plane crashes into warehouse in California
FULLERTON (Reuters) – A small plane crashed through the roof of a furniture warehouse in Southern California, killing two people and injuring at least 15, local media reported.
Aerial footage showed smoke pouring out of a hole in the warehouse roof where the plane collided with the building around 2:15pm, as well as firefighters on the scene and the injured being treated.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Van’s RV-10, ABC News reported.