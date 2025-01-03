Dozens rescued in South Korea building fire, emergency department says

As many as 12 people were admitted in hospital with smoke inhalation

SEOUL (Reuters) - A fire and thick smoke engulfed an eight-story building in the South Korean city of Seongnam on Friday, sending 12 people to hospital with smoke inhalation, and about 30 people who had been trapped were safely rescued, the fire department said.

The department deployed 82 vehicles and equipment south of Seoul to bring the blaze under control after the fire started in a restaurant on the ground floor of the busy commercial building, which also housed a swimming pool where children take lessons.

Earlier, YTN television reported multiple people were trapped inside, with footage showing black smoke engulfing a large part of the building.